Scotland – More than a month after Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon resigned, Humza Yousaf has been nominated by the Scottish Independence Party to lead local government. During a speech, he assured Monday that he belongs to “the generation that will obtain independence” for Scotland.

As the first Muslim Scottish chief executive, Yousaf welcomed the fact that “skin color and religion are not an obstacle” to governing Scotland and, in the presence of his Kenyan mother and Pakistani father, sent a resounding message: “We will celebrate immigrants who contribute so much to this country.

Polls have closed! I could not be prouder of the campaign we’ve run Thank you to my wonderful family, friends, campaign team & all those members who have supported me throughout this amazing journey Whatever happens, I know SNP will come together & unite behind our new leader pic.twitter.com/1jErsQUwht —Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) March 27, 2023



This speech comes after 8 years in power Nicola Sturgeon, who resigned in February. Humza Yousaf, who served as Regional Minister of Health He was appointed on Monday March 27 by the Scottish Independence Party to lead the local government. Close to Nicola Sturgeon, he has been criticized for his record in his various roles in the Scottish government.

A predictable result

Members of the pro-independence Scottish National Party (SNP) had until noon on Monday to decide between the three candidates. This internal vote began two weeks ago when Yousaf presented himself as the continuity candidate, who will maintain Sturgeon’s progressive line and won the majority support of the more than 70,000 SNP members, who voted in primary elections.

With a participation of 70%, Yousaf obtained 48% of the votes as the first option, ahead of her main rival, the regional Minister of Economy, Kate Forbes, who obtained 40%; and the third in contention, Ash Regan, with 11%.

Due to the election system in the SNP, the second-choice votes that had gone to Regan were later added to the two candidates with the most support, resulting in a narrow 52% to 48% for Yousaf against Forbes.

If endorsed by the Scottish Parliament at Holyrood tomorrow, Yousaf, 37, a second-generation immigrant, will become Scotland’s sixth Chief Minister and will be sworn in before the Court of Sessions in Edinburgh on Wednesday, after primary elections marked by tension between the candidates.

his speech

The new SNP leader pledged to govern “in the interest of all Scots, regardless of their political preferences”, with the “immediate priority of protecting every citizen from the cost of living crisis”.

“The people of Scotland need independence now more than ever, and we will be the generation that wins Scottish independence,” he said in a speech shortly after his victory was announced.

Background to this change

Scottish local government is responsible for many issues including education, health and justice. More broadly, this election is important for the future of the UK, whose divisions among the four constituent nations (England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland) have been exacerbated by Brexit.

Nicola Sturgeon found herself in trouble after London blocked a controversial law making it easier to change genders. This law was to allow the recognition of gender change, without medical advice and from the age of 16.

The UK Supreme Court further ruled in 2022 that the Scottish government could not hold a new referendum without the London Agreement. But Nicola Sturgeon said he had “every confidence” his successor would succeed in leading Scotland to independence.

I pay tribute to all 3 candidates for @theSNP leadership for rising to the challenge.

Most of all I congratulate @HumzaYousaf and wish him every success. He will be an outstanding leader & First Minister and I could not be prouder to have him succeed me. —Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) March 27, 2023



With AFP and EFE