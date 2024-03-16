Humppila | Highway 9 is blocked, there is a meter of water on the road

The fire marshal estimated at six in the morning that it would take four hours to remove the water.

Highway 9 is cut off in Kanta-Hämee in Humppila at the Kankaa exit, because a lot of water has accumulated on the road, says the fire marshal on duty Joonas Lahdenperä From the rescue service of Varsinais-Suomen. According to the fire chief, there is a dip in the road at that point, where meltwater and rainwater have accumulated. According to the fire chief's understanding, there is about a meter of water on the road.

“There's no way you can drive a car through it,” says Lahdenperä.

According to Lahdenperä, it has been raining in the area throughout the night. Meltwater has flowed from the fields near the road.

Emergency services directs traffic past the closed section via the Kakkosti ramps. The fire marshal said at 8:30 in the morning that they were waiting for a contractor to open ditches from the ice to get the water off the road. As of six in the morning, it was estimated that it would take four hours to remove the water.

“It takes the contractor a certain amount of time to get the equipment there.”

According to Lahdenperä, pumping the water away from the road would probably not be a viable solution, because there is so much water on the road and more of it is flowing.

According to information received by Lahdenperä, the same problem has existed in that section before.