After Michael vs. Michael, this year's Darts World Cup will have Luke vs. Luke as the final. Only Luke Humphries (28) can ruin Luke Littler's darts fairytale. After the 16-year-old prodigy qualified for the final at the expense of Rob Cross, Cool Hand Luke then mercilessly beat Scott Williams 6-0, Michael van Gerwen's executioner in the quarter-finals.

#Humphries #demolishes #Van #Gerwen #executioner #title #favorite #ruin #Littler39s #fairytale #Darts #World #Cup