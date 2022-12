PIO GARCIA Special envoy to Doha Saturday, December 17, 2022, 00:36



Falaj enters the stable foaming at the mouth. He looks exhausted, his muscles still twitching, his hunched back. The keepers take it by the bridles, caress it and smear its head and neck with orange mud. “It is a perfumed ointment that is only applied to the winners,” they explain. Falaj seems to like it.