EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section for free for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

The news Girls from Ipanema They are not tanning in the sun, but singing their own song. bossa nova underwater. They weigh up to 40 tons and have become the sensation of the mild winter in Rio de Janeiro. They are the humpback whales, the imposing cetaceans that a few decades ago were on the verge of extinction and whose recovery is leading to a boom ecotourism in the city. Until recently, seeing whales in Rio seemed like an unattainable dream. Today, it is the daily routine of biologists and tourists, who only need to launch a boat a few meters from the coast and try their luck. Encountering them is not difficult, especially between June and September, during the height of the migration season.

“I never imagined there could be whales here. When I was a child, whales and dolphins were like mystical animals, which you could only see in paradise-like places (…) Seeing this spectacular growth of the humpback whale is very special,” says 32-year-old biologist Guilherme Maricato. The humpback whale population began to recover in 1986, when hunting of these mammals was banned worldwide. Now it is estimated that the population passing along the Brazilian coast already exceeds 35,000 specimens, reaching levels prior to the period of mass hunting.

Whales spend the southern summer months in Antarctica, feeding on krill and building up reserves for the rest of the year. When the cold starts to set in, from June onwards, they head for warmer waters, on the Brazilian coast, to mate and have their babies. Most of them have as their final destination the southern coast of the State of Bahia, where the Abrolhos archipelago is located. From September onwards they will make the return trip to the South Pole. Abrolhos is 70 kilometres from the mainland and is a group of five uninhabited islands, a paradise for marine life far from the dangers of the coast. It was here that the species began to recover and where Maricato began to work with the whales as an intern, under the guidance of the Baleia Jubarte Project (as they are known in Portuguese). It was the place to go to see these cetaceans. Not anymore. Faced with the increase in sightings, in 2021 the organization opened a work team in Rio de Janeiro that he now coordinates. “It was unthinkable when I was studying at university,” the biologist says.

Although they may now seem like newcomers, the history of whales is closely linked to that of Rio de Janeiro. The stories of the first Europeans to arrive on these shores spoke of a Guanabara Bay teeming with cetaceans. On Ipanema Beach, the rocky mound where tourists gather to watch the sunset is called Arpoador because in colonial times it was the spot from which whales were sighted, which were hunted with harpoons. But whales were everywhere: in the 18th century, their crushed bones were used to make mortar and build buildings; their blubber was used for street lighting; and their elastic baleen was used to make umbrellas or corsets.

Tourists watch the arrival of humpback whales in Rio de Janeiro. Eduardo Melo (Jubarte Project)

All this sounds like science fiction to tourists who are now jumping on the bandwagon of “ocean safaris” to look for whales. That is what Guilherme Braga, founder of Rio Boat Experience. His company has been offering tours along the Rio coast for years, allowing visitors to see the city from the sea. There used to be chance encounters with dolphins or sea turtles, but this winter he added the whaling option for the first time, after making sure that the probability of seeing them was very high.

“I had already been investigating whale behaviour in Rio for two years. I went on expeditions to see the frequency of whales, following their route… Last year we saw many near the coast, but I wanted to prepare the boats to be sure that people could always see whales,” he says during one of these peculiar safaris. He improved his boats so that they could sail a little further out in case the humpbacks took a little longer to appear. This is what happened in mid-July, when América Futura accompanied one of the expeditions. After more than an hour staring at the sea with no sign of them, discouragement was already spreading among the crew, until suddenly a patch of white foam in the distance broke the monochromatic horizon and the silence of the high seas. It was a whale jumping. The level of pirouettes depends on the will of each animal, but it is almost always possible to see its tail (when they dive deeper) and the jet of steam from its breathing. Other cetaceans, such as sperm whales, can stay underwater for up to 90 minutes, but humpbacks come up for air every five to eight minutes, making sightings easier.

After the first sighting, Guilherme’s boat accelerated towards the whale, but not too much. The observation rules dictated by Brazilian law are strict, as the biologist on board, Luana Pini, pointed out. Boats have to stay a maximum of 100 metres away, they must turn off the engine when the whale is near and they can spend a maximum of 30 minutes observing the same animal. There can also be no more than three boats around the same whale.

Although humpback whale watching tourism in Rio is growing rapidly, Pini points out that so far no changes in the animals’ behaviour have been detected because, fortunately, the rules are strictly followed. In the southern state of Santa Catarina, right whale watching (which pass even closer to the coast than humpbacks) was rife with excesses, until the authorities decided to ban the activity to preserve animal welfare. In the nascent tourism sector that revolves around Rio’s whales, they want to avoid reaching that point at all costs.

View of humpback whales in Rio de Janeiro. Eduardo Melo (Jubarte Project)

For Maricato, one of the keys is that the tours offered in Rio de Janeiro have combined tourism and research. Most companies that offer the service have received specialized training and always travel with a biologist on board, who, while the tourists take photos, collects technical information that helps in the conservation of the species. The biologist is confident in the balance between biodiversity, science and ecotourism: “This year, whale sightings have grown in a way that no one expected, but we are doing everything possible to ensure that it does not become chaotic.”