A huge male humpback whale measuring 10 meters in length washed up on the shore of a beach on Long Island, in the United States, on Monday morning (30).

The whale was found around 6:30 am at Lido Beach West Town Park, located in the town of Hempstead, Nassau County Police said. When authorities arrived, the whale was dead, said Hempstead City Supervisor Don Clavin.

While stranded whales are quite common – the Jersey shore saw seven in about a month – the town of Hempstead hasn’t seen one in several years, according to Clavin.

“This one is by far the biggest,” he noted. “The teams that have been here for nearly two decades have never seen a whale this size.” Crews moved the gigantic creature to shore and will perform an autopsy on the animal to try to identify the cause of death.