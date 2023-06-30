Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

06/29/2023 – 21:32

Share



A humpback whale was released in Ilhabela, on the north coast of São Paulo, on Tuesday, the 27th, after becoming entangled in a fishing line of about 80 meters.

According to the Argonauta Institute team that carried out the rescue, the whale was approximately eight to nine meters long. The nylon cable with a poita (weighted to keep the line on the bottom) was attached to its tail. Also according to the biologists who cut the cable and released it, another smaller humpback whale, which measured six to seven meters, accompanied the larger animal.

Removing a whale is considered an extremely risky activity and needs to be done following specific protocols. “When people try, with the best of intentions, to do the unweaving to help the animal, they end up putting themselves at risk and compromising, in most cases, the operation. Teams use specific equipment to minimize the risk of the whale injuring the people they are trying to help. It is also important to remember that under no circumstances should you go into the water to try to unhook the animal”, emphasizes the biologist from the Argonauta Institute Manuel da Cruz Albaladejo.

At this time of year, the presence of whales on the north coast of São Paulo is common. “Humpback whales migrate from Antarctica to the south coast of Bahia during the winter, for reproduction and breastfeeding. During their journey, they are sighted in the north coast region, one of the paths of their long journey”, explains the executive director of the Argonauta Institute, biologist Carla Beatriz Barbosa.

After their hunting was banned, the population of humpbacks in the South Atlantic Ocean is in full recovery. But the species suffers from other threats, such as incidental fishing, which is when they end up getting entangled in some fishing gear. They are still at risk of being run over by speedboats, boats or ships.























