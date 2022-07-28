United States.- What a scare! Two women who were kayaking on the coast of the state of Californiain United States, they were swallowed by a humpback whale. Fortunately, the sea animal spat them out.

Liz Cottriel and Julie McSorley They were trapped in the mouth of a whale and lived to tell the tale. The event was recorded when the two women were aboard a kayak on the Californian coast when suddenly, from the depths, a whale emerged right where they were.

The gigantic animal was on the lookout for a school of fishapparently he didn’t like all the human flavor, since, after having swallowed them, he proceeded to spit them out, so Julie and Liz left through the same place they entered.

This perhaps makes more sense if you take into account that, despite the fact that whales are gigantic, they are unable to eat a person because their throat is too small for it.

Despite the fact that the event occurred in 2020, a video has recently been released on social networks where you can see how the whale breaks into the kayak where the two women were, who had gone on an excursion to see these marine animals in the shores of Avila Beach.

Even though he didn’t have the ability to eat them, the girls could have come out with injuriessince the strength of a whale’s jaw is nothing less, so being inside its mouth they could well be injured.

One of the women announced that she recorded a video in which the maneuver of the humpback whale can be seen in the first person. At the time, she narrated that they did not have time to react when they realized that under her kayak there was a lot of fish that was being chased by the animal.

It is thought that the whale only wanted to devour the fish, hence it was not in his plans to swallow the females. But, in spite of everything, both they and the kayak came out intact.