Excessive use of smartphones and computers can affect the psychophysical traits of humans. An American company has created Mindy, a 3D prototype to predict the evolution of humans

Hunchbacked, low, with small brains, haunted eyes and claw-like hands: this is how we will be between one thousand yearsdeformed due to the technology. This is how he imagines a research commissioned by an American company TollFreeForwarding who created the man of the future: Mindythan a woman anything but attractive according to our current canons.

The impact of technology Technology has profoundly disrupted our lives: it has increased productivity, it has allowed us to learn new skills, it has made us more connected, at least virtually, but at the same time it is impacting on our health because it continuously interfaces through the screen of a computer, a smartphone. , of a tablet has consequences on posture, on repetitive gestures, on our psychophysical condition and in the long run, as always happened in the evolution of the species, it will lead to consequences and man will become different from what he is today.

However, the prototype, albeit provocative, wants to highlight where technology is taking us, for this reason a balance should be sought from today and it is worth taking a look at where we risk ending up. It must be said that not the first work that tries to predict what the evolution of man will be like. We talked about cyber men with huge eyesor of beings with larger brains and smaller sexual organs. See also The appeal, 'life-saving lung Tac screening, enter the Lea'

The hump The hump is one of the elements that stand out the most and is due to many hours we spend watching screens

whether they are PCs or smartphones and the problem is already known today. The back will gradually lose its S-line to approach a C-curve, that is the hump, with the head further forward with respect to the axis of the pelvis precisely due to this tendency to bend over. electronic devices. Spending hours looking at the phone strains your neck and unbalances your spine. As a result, the neck muscles have to put in extra effort to support the head he commented Caleb Backea health and wellness expert consulted by TollFreeForwarding. Curved shoulders are already a reality today so it is not surprising that in a thousand years the hump will be an anatomical aspect that represents an adaptation to favor digital use.

The neck Technology may also affect the neck, which will become shorter and wider than normal in order to meet technological needs. Mindy has what she called: technological neck because looking from the other down to look continuously at the smartphone sore the muscles of the neck, forced to sI work to keep my head straight. See also "InnovaCtion - what do ideas need to become health, business, future": Monday 11 July live on Adnkronos

The claw hand Another imagined and rather disturbing deformity that describes the position that our hand holds each daythe claw handre holding the cell phone. The learnedr Nikola Djordjevic of Med Alert Help explains that it is a condition known as “cubital tunnel syndrome” and that, together with the 90-degree elbow, can be triggered precisely by the intensive use of the mobile phone. This syndrome is caused by pressure or stretching of the ulnar nerve that passes into a groove on the inner side of the elbow. It causes us numbness or a tingling sensation in the ring and little fingers, pain in the forearm and weakness in the hands. Keeping the elbow bent for a long time, more often than not, holding the phone can stretch the nerve behind the elbow and put pressure on it, said Dr. Djordjevic. The humans of the future could therefore also have stably flexed elbows due to the position that our limb assumes when holding a phone for a call or to surf the web.

Smaller brain Technology could also change the size of ours brain which may become smaller because the technologies available no longer require memory work or particular intellectual performance because there are computers that think of everyone. After all, I know that over the years, if you don’t train your brain risks atrophying. Scientific studies have shown how the human brain shrank between 1.9 and 10 thousand years ago thanks to technological advances in agriculture and health: today we have to do much less to survive. Will evolution continue in this sense? The 2006 film Idiocracy where a man awakens 500 years in the future and discovers that he is the most intelligent man on the planet is emblematic. See also Mandelli (Fofi): 'Pharmacist can inspire eco-sustainable behaviors'

The third eyelid Mindy’s latest change is perhaps her most extravagant. Research on screens causing headaches, eye strain well established. To limit eye problems caused by

exposure of the eyes to light from electronic devices

Mindy will be able to develop the third, inner eyelid. Human beings can develop one inner eyelid larger to prevent exposure to excessive light, or the lens of the eye can be evolved to block incoming blue light but not other high wavelength lights such as green, yellow or red declared Kasun Ratnayake of the University of Toledo in Toll Free Forwarding.

It is clearly unlikely that humans will replicate Mindy’s surprising appearance because the anatomical changes are exaggerated. However, the prototype represents the scientific substantiation of where technology can take us, for this reason a balance should be sought from today.