With a standard Batur you are therefore more unique than if you ordered all options, just like everyone else.

At a certain point everyone is so unique that you are only unique when you stop trying to be unique. We will explain it with the help of a – how could it be otherwise – a car! Manufacturers do everything they can to make the margin per car as high as possible. This is possible through ‘exclusive’ options.

And it doesn’t get much more exclusive than a Bentley Batur. If you don’t know the Bentley Batur, that is a coupé based on the Bentley Continental GT, which also happens to be a coupé.

The Batur is a kind of special edition to say goodbye to the W12 (although several special editions will follow). In total, Bentley will build 18 units of the Batur, which indicates that the car is super-exclusive.

Batur Mulliner

But it can be even more exclusive. Then you have to choose the Bentley Mulliner Specification-program. Then you can choose from more colours, upholstery and other special options. Now it is the case that if you can and MAG buy a Batur, you are in a bad place. Checking all options is therefore not that difficult.

Nebula

Bentley already shows what the copies will look like. At the British brand they work with ‘themes’ for their configurations. Thus there is theNebula‘, which is painted in Wasabi green and equipped with a high-gloss black optics package. The bright green color is reflected in the interior.

supernova

Then there is the theme supernova. This one is Sunbeam orange with Atlantic Pearl Crystal exterior package. In the interior we see a combination of Indigo Night, Beluga, Ceramic Glaze and Hyperactive. Nice huh?

Hyperspace

Finally, we see the theme ‘Hyperspace’. You can recognize this by the smaller Daybright blue, which is somewhat similar to the RS blue of the Audi RS2. The interior is nice and fresh with also Daybright, plus black leather. It is interspersed with red details. Nice and specific.

But now we come back to exclusivity. Of the 18 Baturs, 16 will be provided with the Mulliner Specification program. Do you think it’s crazy that Bentley makes a ridiculous amount of profit per car sold.

That also means that there are two owners with humor who simply ordered ‘a standard’ Batur. Whether such a loafer is also on steelies is highly doubtful.

Read more? These are the 10 most expensive top limousines in the Netherlands!

This article Humor: two jokers ordered a standard Batur appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Humour #jokers #ordered #standard #Batur