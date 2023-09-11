Humor | This is how Krisse Salminen created a character that shouldn’t even have been possible

Twenty years ago, Krisse Salminen created Krisse, a blonde who chatted harmlessly and made her guests play with Barbies. The character grew into a cultural show of strength that broke stereotypes.

Eat first glance, Krissen’s character was a walking blonde joke. Krisse appeared in the studio, stopped to look at herself in the mirror and tried to guess from the audience who her first guest was – until she accidentally revealed this name herself.

A talk show appeared for the first time in Kris Hyppönen in the Enbuske Experience in October 2002 at Nelose. The comedian who created the character Krisse Salminen even at that time, during filming, he wondered aloud when he would get his own program. The question was half a joke, but the wish came true less than a year later.