Humor | The skyrocketing electricity price reminded me of a confusing company song from years ago

In 2017, Motiva’s energy saving week dance videos were shared on YouTube, giving tips on saving electricity.

Embarrassing impressive company videos have been in the headlines this week, when the mocked patient information system from Apot’s training event went viral information Abbot reggae.

For example, the song sings:

Yo! My doctor said that it doesn’t take care of the whole laptop these days / But it does take care of this rapper very well.

Of course, even before this, companies have produced commercial songs, of which has been shaped into jokes circulating on the internet. Examples include the healthcare sector Hand hygiene rag from 2018.

Crisis winter can partly recall a confusing advertising campaign from years ago. There is electricity in the air when dancing employees present energy saving tips in a video from Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) from 2017.

With the help of the video, you can learn the following dance moves: change the light bulb, cycle to work, turn off the lights, recycle, use the stairs and turn off the taps. The savings tips are still valid today.

Motiva’s energy saving week dance challenge was answered with a video shared on YouTube. There are several similar challenge videos on YouTube. Employees of Caruna and the city of Tampere, among others, have danced to the rhythm of similar saving tips.

After HS played, TVO changed their dance video to private, which means you can no longer watch it on YouTube on their account.

of TVO the video and its message do not correspond to the current situation, emphasizes TVO’s communications manager Johanna Aho.

TVO has participated in the energy saving week every year by considering energy efficiency solutions in Olkiluoto as well. This year, the moods are very different than in past decades.

“We take the energy crisis seriously and want to do everything we can to deal with the situation so that we can get Olkiluoto 3 into production quickly as well. The situation is no joke for us”, says Aho.

On Monday, TVO announced that electricity production at the Olkiluoto 3 nuclear power plant will start at the end of January at the earliest.

Youtube in a wonderful world, someone has come up with the idea of ​​combining TVO’s dance with a real earworm. It is a song made for TVO, probably from the 1990s.

The song opens up the wonderful world of electricity production:

A world full of electricity is / it is used by the machine and the lamp / The generation of electricity is incredible / This song still shows that.

The song is also educational:

When my career breaks / and it makes the water boil / Then the turbine it rushes, which turns the generator / out into the world like this takes / the road of electricity.

The song can be found on Youtube under the name Tvo-laulu.