Arska greets!

The popularity of humor species varies, but one classic genre retains its popularity. The word transformations have delighted and angered Finns at least since the beginning of the last century.

Probably much earlier.

March At the end of the 19th century, word play rose to prominence again, when information about the Finnish interior design company’s tableware series was shared on social media with exhilarating foreword. Pentik Anis has been a source of excitement, at least since 2010, among those who practice word transformation.

It was all the more surprising when Pentik was assured to HS that the company had not been aware of the wording.

“Our HR manager said he was incapacitated for the rest of the day because he couldn’t stop laughing,” the company was told In an interview with HS.

Read more: For years, the Finnish company has been selling tableware, the name of which contains an ambiguous wording – the company only realized this when HS called: “Our HR manager can’t stop laughing”

Warning: if sub-style puns annoy you, stop reading here. Others can take a look further.

Word transformations history thus extends far into the past. The first Finnish study of word transformations was conducted before Finland’s independence. Already in his book published in 1916, a researcher Heikki Ojansuu (1873–1923) tells of the “translation language games” of the little boys.

As examples, he has a supposedly scientific plant name in his book patela vesca mixed Peter the Greatwhich has been used extensively in word transformations since then.

One variation on the theme is the author Veikko Huovinen used by Peter’s big hat pedalwhich may have gone unnoticed by many readers of the novel of the same name.

Of course, this can also be a gilded example in the course of history.

Ojansuun after research, the ferocious youth of word transformations has become wilder and more diverse all the time.

It is the mug that has traditionally been enjoyed with the wild invitations of the students. In Otaniemi, word transformations have been thrown especially on May Day, when not only snacks but also sparkling drinks and herring have been offered to everyone.

Among the great people, the word transformations spread with a roar in 2012, when Waterfallcharacter Pastor Luttinen pushed ambiguities into Finnish homes through the screen.

Familiar flickerwas one Aku Hirviniemi from the most daring shots of the character presented by. Inspired by Luttinen, the courtyards of Finnish schools then rushed intoxication and shouted rivalries.

Aku Hirviniemi’s Putous character Pastor Luttinen performed at the Word Transformation Festival in Nokia’s Sorva village in August 2018.

For everyone the world of word transformations does not open at all. It is known that no research has been done on the reasons for understanding or not understanding word transformations, but there is no doubt that this is related to linguistic talent.

“My husband doesn’t know‘ word transformations ’and therefore doesn’t laugh at Luttinen. So he really can’t turn Luttinen’s cuddles in his mind, but he’s annoyed by those things, he doesn’t think there’s anything fun about them, ”a user of the Vauva.fi forum opened in the summer of 2012 about his problem.

Many others write in the forum that stuff goes over the dandruff line like a raging pancake.

By the way, Vauva.fi is a real treasure trove of word transformations. The site is full of ambiguity like Turunen’s gun and joy at its highest in the attic of Kettula.

Word transformations the technique is simple: swapping the places of the first syllables of two consecutive words, creating a whole new word pair and meaning.

Their popularity in Finland is no wonder, as our language is well suited for word transformations. The syllable structure favors the translation of words, as does the fact that many words end in a vowel. In principle, only literal words are used, but dialects are used quite a lot in word transformations.

By the way, Mikkeli’s language is said to be exceptionally good at generating ambiguity. The most common names in Finnish word transformations are Alli, Allu, Vallu and Mallu, and Arska, Ellu and Pentti have also received dozens or hundreds of variants.

The over-represented animals are the fox and the poodle.

The first is often skewed. The latter, among other things, collapsed.

Although many painful priests or irritated TV viewers may be horrified by lewdness, for the word transformation to work requires something that would not otherwise be allowed to be said. Without ambiguity, word transformation is simply not funny.

Even try these wit-friendly wit.

Aapolla cake.

Duck clean

Turo tar.

I skate.

Was it funny?

Well, did not come no.

Word transformations have brought joy, but have brought sorrow. In the yard of the school, many children have been heard screaming when their classmates have shouted their wit.

Oh, even Annia, who has had a new pencil case!

Undoubtedly too Johannes Virolainen got his name heard enough.

Johannes Virolainen, a politician from Karelia, was a man of humor.

Sometimes humor goes all the way to the devil.

Almost all word transformations can be considered sexist by nature, and some of them are racist.

Well, hampit is mocking.

But what, then, is a good word transformation? At least it’s dry and sticky. And while, for example, brilliant The hand strikes who made the song Palefacelta even if the word pair were born faster than the dog steps in, for many others, the boss-hopper’s word transformations may remain dreams.

According to Konkari, making a good word conversion takes time and is as accurate as making a glass rooster. A bag of noodles is not enough for that, you can really do the work with the nose in the ink. So it’s worth keeping the sizzling.

Yet Aatos to you! It is not advisable to throw word transformations at a first date with a partner, but at the second or third meeting they may break the ice.

And while the most sensitive singles may be in pain from them, it’s not worth giving up right away. A straight and carefree flap is a better option than silence, and you can then use crap and flowers to soothe. With a couple of clever replicas, you can go all the way to the finals.

I wouldn’t put money in the league for the end result, though.

Sometimes the wording is like lousy recruitment. There is no joy in either.

At best, it saves the whole day. There is plenty of choice, as a total of almost ten thousand word transformations have already been collected in Finland.

However, not all of them pass the sieve. For example, the aforementioned Peter the Great is incorrect in its wording: instead of an airy shoe polish, it should become a shoemaking circuit, which doesn’t really mean anything.

Let the boy be careful about it.

On the other hand: stackers can skis to the moon!