People counter the brutality of state power with anecdotes. Janka Belarus tells of the stormy times in Minsk. Episode 15.

The Belarusians now have a completely different sense of humor. “Were you arrested at a women’s demonstration?” “Oh yes. Men in uniforms carried us on their hands. Enjoyable. It was just a shame that it went into a bus without a license plate and not over the threshold of a church. “

“Listen, I have a concept. We need like-minded people. I want to do a ‘March of the Fat’. The idea is like this: we need 100 people, something like me. (I weigh 100 kilos.) Everyone brings two bicycle locks. One is tightened tightly around the body under the armpits, the other connected to the neighbor. All of this must result in a chain weighing around ten tons that is guaranteed not to fit into a crew car.

And then we go. It is already clear that they will take us prisoner, call in the Ministry of Disaster Control and cut off the bike locks. But it’ll all look pretty funny and stupid. Who wants to get known and make it onto all news sites? “

“The security forces are now walking around in either black or sand-colored uniforms. What do they call ‘olives’. I don’t even know if I can even eat fruit and vegetables after all this. At most in a martini. “

Dialogue in a chat: “People, do you have hot water?” “Not me, not for the third day. There’s lukewarm food. ”Did you call the local government? And what do they say Light a fire under their bum. Because they have time to tear up flags. But there have been problems with the water all year round. ”“ You have to tell them that the tap is now running white-red-white water. ”

“Around the corner from the remand prison on Okrestina Street is the clinic for treating venereal diseases. I don’t know at all what a righteous person is more embarrassing to admit: whether he has already been to one or the other building … “

“I have a white cat at home. I cut beef, she stole a piece of it and walked around the apartment for a long time. I got her and yelled at her, ‘Hey, you protester, I’m going to arrest you for your oppositional political views.’ What about the cat? She laughed at me in her own way. In ‘feline’. “

The people respond to the brutal actions of the state power with humor. As long as people can still laugh, they are invincible.

From the Russian Barbara Oertel