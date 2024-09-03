The police handed out a ticket without regard to the person. That is of course how it should be.

Local politics, it can sometimes be unintentionally very funny. It is often a bit more amateurish. We now have another good example of that. A Groningen council member was very disappointed when he was fined for filming the newly opened ring road.

In case you missed it (it can happen): the new southern ring road near Groningen was opened last Sunday. This is a joyous event for the local residents, after eight years of traffic problems.

Councillor Jacob van Gelder – chairman of the municipal interests Tynaarlo faction – wanted to see this with his own eyes. On Sunday evening he drove to the new ring road in his car. In the meantime he decided to make a nice video for his followers.

Jacob van Gelder also knows that filming behind the wheel is not allowed, but he thought: it’s Sunday evening, the highway is empty, that’s okay. Unfortunately for Jacob, the police also found the new highway. While he was filming diligently, he was overtaken by a white B-Class with red-blue stripes and he was given a stop sign.

The police were unforgiving and gave Mr Van Gelder a hefty fine of €420. The police had been alert to filming motorists, because complaints had been received earlier that day. Jacob van Gelder now had the honour of receiving the very first fine on the new ring road.

As a seasoned vlogger, Van Gelder also filmed while the officers were standing at his window. It seems that he not only adopted Enzo Knol’s vlogging, but also his attitude towards the police. Instead of saying ‘sorry, I shouldn’t have done that’, he seemed to think it was very lame of the police.

Finally, below you can watch the footage yourself, including over 7 minutes of non-stop footage of the brand new southern ring road, with live commentary by Jacob van Gelder. Enjoy!

