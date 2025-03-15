Humor could do more attractive scientific research and, at least, arouse the interest of readers. This is suggested by a recent study published in the Journal of Science Communication. Unlike those who argue that a humorous tone could subtract seriousness from scientific work, researchers affirm that a good dose of humor can increase acceptance and reliability within the community.

However, Alexandra Lynn Frank, principal author and a doctoral student at the Graduate College of Mass Communication of the University of Georgia, in the United States, warns that studies and research should not resort excessively to the sarcasm.

Can you learn while laughing?

He study Frank and his colleagues add to a growing amount of research that, in recent years, have analyzed the use of humor in scientific communication. In this case, the researchers focused on publications on social networks: they created four vignettes about artificial intelligence and published them in X, through an alleged scientist called “Dr. Jamie Devon.”

The type of humor used was classified into three categories: light satire, anthropomorphism (animals or objects that behave as humans) and a combination of both. In addition, they included a drawing without any humor. Then, they conducted a survey in which 2,200 people participated, with an average age of 50, of which 45% were women. The participants were asked to qualify how fun the vignettes seemed to them, The nice thing that the scientific article was and to what extent they considered that the content was a legitimate form of scientific communication.

Science and sarcasm do not get along

The combination of anthropomorphism and satire was qualified as the most fun, and the degree of humor generated among the participants was correlated with their level of sympathy towards Dr. Devon. And not just that, The participants who said they felt more fun were also more likely to perceive the source of information as legitimate. “When used with responsibility, humor is a powerful tool that can humanize scientists and create significant connections with the public. Scientists can make more accessible and understandable complex concepts,” explains Frank.

He adds that this approach not only encourages the positive attitude towards science, but also the potential to counteract misinformation in a friendly way. In addition, humor can stimulate curiosity, motivating people to look for more information on relevant scientific issues. However, Frank concludes that The most aggressive forms of satire can be perceived as hostile, which undermines the credibility of the source of scientific information.

Article originally published in Wired Italy. Adapted by Alondra Flores