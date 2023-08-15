A German with humor in a 911 Dakar cuts corners on the Nordschleife. That’s funny again.

Sometimes Germans have a sense of humour. That is usually when it comes to cars. In this case it concerns the editors of Sport Auto. That is a magazine that is usually very worthwhile, albeit on the serious side. At Sport Auto, for example, you can read everything about sporty cars, sports cars (ha!) and tuning, and the other half is about motorsport in the broadest sense of the word.

Often the substance is drier than a bowl of three-day-old oatmeal. But in this case they make up for it all in one video. As you know, Sport Auto shows videos of the laps on the Nürburgring.

These come at the end of the Supertest. There the cars are subjected to all kinds of tests and the big closing is a lap record on the Nürburgring Nordsclheife.

911 Dakar cut corners

Inn this case the subject was the Porsche 911 Dakar. This is the off-road version of the Porsche. This is nice and high on the legs and has four-wheel drive as standard. The car is also equipped with off-road tires. In short, an ideal car if you occasionally want to play on unpaved roads. Recently you all @wouter drove offroad with a 911 Safari and it looks like he had more fun with it than in the 911 Turbo S or other super serious and fast Porsche 911.

Anyway, at Sportuato they thought it was a nice idea to combine the off-road qualities of the 911 Safari with a lap on the Nordschleife. That is why it was decided to simply leave the car on its off-road tires. Furthermore, the driver in question chose to cut off where possible.

So where everyone slips straight ahead in their understeering down the Audenauer Forst, Christian Gebhardt did it deliberately! It is quite special to see someone give so much gas there. Adenauer Forst is one of the slowest corners of the Nürburgring where you have to enter with caution.

Steep streak

What’s really nice is that they cut off a VERY big piece at the Steilstrecke. Once you’ve completed the fast Kesselchen – Klostertal – Mutcurve section, you normally get ready for the Karussel, but in this case Gebhardt steered off the track to take the old straight to get to the Hohe Acht extra fast. come.

In addition, it is nice to see how Christian Gebhardt visibly drives on the limit. Normally the Porsches he drives are fitted with super soft rubber, but you can see that he regularly has to correct the car. The time is ultimately a very creditable 7:39.40, so as fast as an Audi RS4 Avant on Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires.

Oh yes: if you don’t want to imitate this during the Touristenfahrten. Thanks.

You can watch the entire video below:

Photo and video credits: Sports Car.

This article Humor: 911 Dakar cuts corners at Nürburgring record attempt appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Humor #Dakar #cuts #corners #Nürburgring #record #attempt