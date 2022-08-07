Hey a straight line in the landscape, oh no: cows. You often think that when you drive through the farmland a little later in the afternoon. Cows walking behind each other form a straight line with their backbones, that’s a nice sight. There is more that makes you smile involuntarily: that one sheep with a cocky face in the shadow of a cart is chewing the cud and the other grazing in the sun. Tweedeedie, I’m comfortable here. Or have they all collapsed one after the other on two sides of a beam, instead of somewhere in the vast pasture – do sheep like shelter, boundaries, an object? Looks like it. It’s only just August, but grain has already been harvested here and there, fields of golden stubble next to the duller color of the ripe wheat that sometimes smells like bread in the sun – delicious.

Yes farmland. The flag is upside down on almost every farm and everywhere are packed hay bales with angry faces on them, in the meadows the kwaje but also humorous signs with ‘For Sale, Van der Wals makelaardij’.

Recently I drove at a walking pace through thick clouds of smoke, another time after an hour of traffic jams past heaps of manure on the road surface; that didn’t cause so many smiles.

Sometimes I do it too, talking about ‘the farmers’. But when I cycle past all those different, often not so large farms, where children mess around in a yard, where silage is stored and cows lie on their mattresses, I don’t think: ‘they shouldn’t whine’. Especially the signs with just ‘Help!’ know how to hit the target. Better than the stupid rhymes in which ‘malloten’ rhymes with ‘to the asshole’, or where ‘nitrogen

Farmers protest in Waterland.

Photo Olivier Middendorp



Some farms have little to do with any smiling reality. Stables with more than 600 cows or pig farmers with more than 3000 animals mainly for export – what does that have to do with the slogan ‘no farmer, no feed’? Only if you want to consider 35 kinds of dairy desserts or cheap Parma ham as a basic necessity of life. Such companies are industries located in the countryside, with high emissions, a lot of odor and noise nuisance and a high environmental impact. They should be removed – they should have been discouraged and curtailed long ago, of course. The farmers who work in this way also know that they are not doing much good for the environment and the climate.

But the nice woman who also practices Pilates, the tidy man who volunteers at the church, the retired couple who handed over the farm to their daughter—these aren’t “the farmers.” These are just people who do their job, who want to move along, who don’t drag asbestos at night, nor storm a town hall with their tank. People who suddenly feel threatened in their existence.

Shouldn’t measures be taken then? Yes, that’s true. So those guys who threaten people and set things on fire are in a way a godsend, you can just hate that. And farmers who drive over the land spraying fertilizer and pesticides, who let their son race through the village on the tractor, who plant the field down to the last centimeter without any hiding place for a bird or a bee, I do not wish them disaster, but Singing a tone lower is allowed.

Now to think of something for all those who make me smile with their work.