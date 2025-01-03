Rio world champion Mats Hummels sees his role as a reserve in the early days at AS Roma as the most complicated time of his career. “It was an unusual situation, in my 18-year career I have always shown my value, even in important games,” the central defender told the daily newspaper Il Messaggero: “It was a moment when everything went wrong.” Coach Ivan Juric simply “didn’t give him a chance to play.”

“Juric had his ideas about football. “Obviously I wasn’t fit enough to fit in with his game, but I had no problem with him,” explained Hummels, looking back: “In my life I have always tried to overcome negative situations with humor, philosophy and work, in the belief “That things will get better sooner or later.” That’s why he simply accepted the situation and waited.

The new coach Claudio Ranieri, who arrived in November, left “no doubt that I would play an important role for him. He told me straight away that he would let me play and that I had his trust”. The Italian is “a great coach,” explained Hummels: “He has natural charisma, he understands something about players, he doesn’t need to get loud so that the players listen to him.”

The 36-year-old has not yet made a final decision about continuing his career beyond the end of the season, nor about his long-term future. “After my football career ends, I want to rest for a while and then think about my future,” said Hummels. He could definitely imagine a job as a trainer. “I would like to have a team and would like to develop a game concept,” said the 2014 world champion.