Mats Hummels has problems with his back flexors after his second starting eleven at AS Roma. This was revealed by initial investigations after the 35-year-old left the field limping in the 74th minute of the 2-0 home defeat in Serie A against Atalanta Bergamo.

The new Roma coach Claudio Ranieri, still without a win, was very happy with the German 2014 world champion: “He played a wonderful match, even though he’s not really in form yet.” The Corriere dello Sport described Hummels as the “cornerstone of the Roma defense”.

On Monday evening, Edoardo Bove also watched his youth club Roma on television from his hospital bed in a pleasingly stable condition. The 22-year-old AC Fiorentina professional collapsed on the pitch in the canceled game against Inter Milan the evening before. Since he apparently suffered a cardiac arrest, further investigations must now clarify whether Bove can continue his professional career.