Munich (dpa)

Mats Hummels and Ilkay Gundogan returned to the group training of the German national football team again, while the absence of Thomas Muller continued, on the eve of the match scheduled against Hungary tomorrow, “Wednesday”, in the last third round of the group stage matches of the European Nations Cup “Euro 2020”.

The three players were absent from the team’s training yesterday, Monday, and Hummels and Gundogan returned today, but Mueller continued the individual training at the team’s camp in Herzogenaurach, due to his suffering from a knee problem.

And coach Joachim Loew is not expected to risk involving Muller in tomorrow’s match, which is crucial to the German team’s chance of qualifying for the round of 16 in the tournament.

It is also likely the absence of Muller in light of the readiness of Leon Goretzka, his colleague in Bayern Munich, and his willingness to play his place in tomorrow’s match.

Borussia Dortmund defender Hummels is ready to play after recovering from a knee problem, and Ilkay Gundogan has recovered from a calf muscle problem.