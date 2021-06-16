Mats Hummels, the unlucky one of the national team, speaks up after losing the game against world champions France at the European Championship – and comments on his own goal and the team’s performance.

E.igentorschütze Mats Hummels has spoken out after his mishap in the 1-0 defeat of the German team at the start of the European Championship against France. “The defeat hurts us a lot and me especially, because my own goal decided the game in the end,” wrote the Borussia Dortmund central defender in a post on Instagram on Wednesday night. “We threw everything in and had a great fight. Of course, we also know that we still have room for improvement in terms of play. But you saw that we want to tear ourselves apart at this tournament, that we want to inspire you again and be successful. “

Hummels had made the own goal in the 20th minute. From Hummels’ right shin, Lucas Hernandez’s sharp flank ball jumped unsustainable for Manuel Neuer into the top left. Hummels thanked him for the many messages. There were not only encouraging words, but more than ever before. “And that’s good because it means so much to me to be back on the ball for Germany.”

Like Thomas Müller, the 32-year-old was brought back to the DFB team by national coach Joachim Löw after more than two years of exile.