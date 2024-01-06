Zarco, the victory has finally arrived

When in 2017 Johann Zarco he had arrived in MotoGP on the strength of the two consecutive world championships he had just won in Moto2, he had shown excellent immediate competitiveness and a fair amount of recklessness, so much so that he reached the podium after just five races in the premier class.

Few would have imagined at the time what the Frenchman from Cannes would have employed seven seasons to climb to the top step of the podium. And the victory at Phillip Island 2023 came after announcing his move to Honda for the two-year period 2024-2025, as reference rider for Lucio Cecchinello's LCR team. A courageous step back for Zarco, who is still 33 years old and has guaranteed himself a further two years in the top class.

Zarco in Honda

To tell the truth, Johann Zarco had already been there in Cecchinello's team, in his turbulent 2019 which saw him start as an official KTM rider and which saw him finish with three races in LCR. Three appearances that were anything but memorable, with a 13th place in Australia and two retirements between Malaysia and Valencia.

The transalpine will try again, and will try to help Honda grow. Zarco is aware of the difficulties, as demonstrated in the interview granted to France Bleu Vaucluse: “I would like to compete in the top 10. I can't say that the goal will be the top 5, as I did when I was in Ducati. That would be aiming too high. But with consistency, I think having a place in the top 10 will be a reasonable goal.”