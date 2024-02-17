2024, the year of the revolution

2024 will be a very special year for Haas team. The American team, which finished last among the Constructors in two of the last three seasons (2021 and 2023), experienced the most drastic internal revolution in its history during the winter, with the farewell of the team principal Günther Steiner and the designer Simone Resta, both replaced by internal solutions. The role of top manager of the team has now passed into the hands of the Japanese Ayao Komatsucalled to the difficult task of give back a future to a team that seems to be in the middle of quicksand.

However, it is difficult to imagine that in the short term the saddles and stripes team can reverse course. To preach a healthy bath of humility he was also one of the two starting drivers for Haas, the Dane Kevin Magnussen. After an excellent return to F1 in 2022, the veteran from Roskilde struggled last year, losing the direct internal comparison with Nico Hulkenberg. Now, however, he is the first to underline how in the last years of Steiner's management, some unrealistic expectations.

Magnussen stings Steiner

“I think expectations were managed quite well this year – Magnussen explained to the site Motorsport-Totaltherefore giving credit to the new Komatsu team principal – I believe that in some years there has been an unrealistic optimism in facing the season and this influenced me too. Ayao made it clear that he doesn't think we have left last year's placing behind us. But he sees that developing [è] much stronger and is optimistic that we can make progress this year”.

“The entire group of cars is very close – Magnussen explained again – and I believe that last year we hit a hard wall in terms of technical development. We couldn't overcome this barrier until we changed the concept of the machine. This year things are going much better so far“.