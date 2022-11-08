“In 2023 we will have fun, don’t drink too much tonight”. Fabio Quartararo tried with all his might to defend the throne of MotoGP, but the second half of the season by Francesco Bagnaia and Ducati was disruptive to the point of starting with 66 points to recover at the start of the race held at Silverstone, coming to have some 23 ahead of the last act of Valencia. A reversal made possible by an impressive series of victories by Bagnaia, but also on Sundays definitely not for Quartararo who collected three very heavy zeros in Aragon, Thailand and Australia.

Yamaha through an official note signed by team manager Lin Jarvis has taken all responsibility of the failure to defend the world title despite a Quartararo who fought “Against all odds”. The M1 2023 will not be a revolution of the current bike, the tradition of the Iwata house has never in fact been to reverse a technical project that is essentially lacking ‘only’ an engine worthy of the name that has been improved also thanks to the former Ferrari engineer Luca Marmorini loaned to Yamaha by Toyota.

Francesco Bagnaia now that he has won the title he will be able to race with more awareness of his strength and perhaps he will be able to minimize the many mistakes made in this 2022, not least the fall of Motegi in a desperate attempt to overtake Fabio Quartararo on the last lap. Bagnaia will have in his garage that Enea Bastianini who pushed him to a crash at Le Mans, another Sunday when everything seemed lost for the Chivasso driver.

The world title gives two tenths per lap, says Mika Hakkinen – two-time world champion in F1 with McLaren in 1998 and 1999 – and Bagnaia will certainly benefit from the 2022 success in defending the title in 2023. Also because, as he underlined the sporting director of Ducati Paolo Ciabattithe first who knows he still needs to improve is Bagnaia himself: “We too Bagnaia said that Quartararo is more complete than him since studying Fabio he realized that he is missing something – the words of Ciabatti interviewed by The Corriere dello Sport – this is a great bath of humility that is part of his intelligence “. Ciabatti also underlined that the leader of the comeback in the Ducati garage was Bagnaia himself: “Pecco has never lost hope. I was the first to think ‘we are second again this year’. Pecco’s team followed him and supported him in the right way ”.