How severe it is for countries that once considered themselves pioneers and leaders in everything new and civilized that surpassed its time and surpassed its time. How severe it is for the citizens of those countries that were once a center and have today become marginal. There is humiliation for the soul when they see civilization far from them, and they cannot reach it, or close to them, and they cannot reach it. There is oppression by backwardness that their dreams and wishes do not dispel. You see that in the eyes, and in the movement of that black morsel in the livers, and in the shift to attack success wherever it is. So if you hear voices saying about the Emirates, and that it was newly born in the early seventies, do not pay attention to it, and let it be counted on the fingers of its hands and feet, and who stands by its side. What has the Emirates accomplished in those years that exceed half a century, and how did we burn the stages to create status, make a difference, and outpace success.

The comparison between the regions that were based on the antiquity and history of civilization reaching them before others, and those regions that were not paid attention to years ago, and how they rose from their ashes, making light, illumination and enlightenment lead them to future horizons and sustainable modernization, and that they left degrees of success behind them for a while, and today their goal is to excel by degrees, to be unique and distinguished by themselves, and to excel over themselves, perhaps all of that is due to the political decision, national will, good intentions, preferring the general over the self, good modern management, and flexible leadership, which made things different, and positions change, and made the individuals of those societies raise their heads proudly for what they have done, not boasting to others about what they have obtained, so the Emirates is always healthy, because its sons wish good and recovery for all peoples, and wish them leaderships that do justice to them, and do justice to their national dreams, and achieve for them the means of success, and its foundation is the will and political decision and security for them, and safety for them, and looking back is not for fear of being pursued, but rather in preparation for a leap forward.

Today, the Emirates is not satisfied with what it does, does and makes according to its circumstances, but rather it works with double effort, and in two opposing directions, by preparing the external atmosphere for this success, neutralizing the enemies of success, supporting its guardians, trying to bridge the gaps, building bridges, and making sacrifices, so that the train track is passable, and the circumstances are suitable for leaping towards the summit of success, so that the wheel is not disrupted like a small stick obstructing it, and the cart does not rush like arrows of fire like placing horses behind it.

These thoughts and comparisons came to me as I landed on the runway of an international airport, which is considered the noisiest in Europe. I saw what the Emirates and its always kind people are proud of. I saw how civilization humiliates people if it is far from them and outside the scope of their hopes and wishes. I saw oppression, self-pity, and self-blame when the feeling of oppression and humiliation was in the presence of backwardness that was imposed on the souls of the members of society and on the shoulders of their country. They compare things, almost become frustrated, then exaggerate, and then hate!