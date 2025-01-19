“I humbly propose to the British Government to send at the beginning of next October eight warships with five or six large transports, the total number of which could very well carry 2,500 men prepared to land at any time and attack, or rather take , Buenos Aires, located on the Río de la Plata. More than three centuries later, it is still not very clear who wrote this ‘Proposal to humiliate Spain’ in 1711, which remained hidden for almost three decades and which, after being published in 1739, had unexpected consequences on the future independence of America. Spanish.

This detailed operation, which was in the mind of the British Government, is believed to have been developed in the Maitland Plan in the early 19th century. According to many historians, it is also the first step to end the Spanish Empire and take away its monopoly in America. Regarding the document of Thomas Maitland, a brigadier general who knew well the affairs of the Indies and who had participated in the invasion of Haiti during its war of independence, it was also hidden in the General Archive of Scotland, in London, until It was discovered by chance by Rodolfo Terragno in 1982.

“I found a reference to 47 handwritten pages, without date, that an archive official had recorded with the following title: ‘Plan to capture Buenos Aires and Chile and then emancipate Peru and Mexico,'” recalled the Argentine writer and politician, author of ‘Maitland & San Martin’ (National University of Quilmes, 1998). Without knowing it yet, he had in his hands the definitive plan that Great Britain designed to conquer or control the territories that Spain owned on the American continent and that, like the ‘Proposal to humiliate Spain’, went unnoticed by numerous researchers until recently. a lot.

It is believed that the liberator José de San Martín was able to access the original document written by Thomas Maitland in 1799, lost for two centuries in a London archive, which detailed the steps that the British Army had to follow to achieve the independence of Spanish America.









Copy of the Maitland Plan

Terragno defends that the Creole military man José de San Martín copied step by step what was stated by Maitland and, consequently, part of what was first established in this ‘Proposal to humiliate Spain’, when he carried out his successful independence campaign in Argentina, Chile and Peru in 1814. «For me the Maitland Plan is the last episode of those conspiracies against Spain that occurred in previous centuries. It is, in short, an improvement of the well-known pamphlet ‘A proposal to humiliate Spain’,” Cesáreo Jarabo, author of ‘The end of the Spanish Empire in America’ (Sekotia, 2023), said a month ago on ABC.

For this historian, the germ of this hatred comes from afar: “It manifested itself for the first time when Philip II stopped being King of England and Ireland in 1558. The English then turned all their piracy on the Spanish and continued attacking them throughout the century. XVIII. During the Enlightenment they got involved in Spanish politics and, when Napoleon invaded Spain, they presented themselves as friends, but they dedicated themselves to secretly destroying the country’s incipient industry with the excuse of war and protecting the independence leaders.

The humiliation ‘Proposal’ can therefore be considered the first plan to end the Spanish Empire that was written down. For Rubén E. Ballesteros Marín, author of an article about this document included in ‘Imperialism and armies’ (University of Granada, 2020), the objective is specified in taking control of the raw materials necessary for the extraction of precious metals in the mines of Potosí, in Peru, and in the opening of a new commercial route to introduce black slaves and British manufactures to the continent. All of them would be achieved by establishing Buenos Aires as an English colony and thus using the city as a free port to supply all of South America. In this way, the aforementioned monopoly that Spain had two centuries ago would collapse.

Conquest plan

Ballesteros defends that this 1711 document emerged as an alternative conquest plan at the end of the War of the Spanish Succession (1701-1713), although after the Treaty of Utrecht (1713) it fell into oblivion and remained unpublished until it was recovered in 1739 by a London publisher who decided to publish the original with a brief introduction in which he acknowledged: “It fell into my hands many years ago by accident and was recovered from a corner.” dusty floor of my study due to the declaration of war against Spain.

With his ‘Proposal’ of a new route that would link England to Buenos Aires without passing through Cádiz, the author intended to avoid paying the fees, tariffs and taxes that Spain demanded in said port and turn Great Britain into the main supplier of black slaves. from across the continent. With the new road, the document warned, it would also reduce the mortality rate of said slaves and the dangers that the usual Hispanic path entailed. And, finally, as he explicitly indicated, “turn Buenos Aires into one of the most important colonies that the Crown of Great Britain ever had.”

The first investigations and partial translations of the ‘Proposal to humiliate Spain’ were carried out by Argentine historians in the early 1930s. Interest in the document arose when it was considered the first written antecedent of the future British invasions and, consequently, of the policy of English interference in Spanish America.

Queen Anne

The historian Carlos Roberts was the first who dared to point out that its author was Robert Harley (1661-1724), British Treasury Minister, after receiving a letter from the governor of Bermuda, John Pullen, in which he praised the River River region. La Plata as the most suitable in the world to establish a rich British colony. According to Roberts, furthermore, the ‘Proposal’ would have been drafted for Queen Anne.

Other authors claim that this proposal arose in response to the so-called ‘South Sea Scheme’ that Parliament approved in the spring of 1711. It was a bold attempt to refinance the high public debt that had existed. acquired by the English Government and what it would achieve with the income from the expected commercial monopoly on the riches of the Spanish Indies. To take away this monopoly, Minister Harley would have received numerous proposals, one of them from the aforementioned John Pullen. There are documents from the 18th century that already claim authorship, although under another name. In government records, in fact, he is mentioned as Henry Pulleyn.

A new hypothesis suggests that the inspirer of the ‘Proposal to humiliate Spain’ was Daniel Defoe. This was based on the two letters that this English writer and pamphleteer sent to Harley on July 17 and 23, 1711, respectively. Both contained a memorandum with the fundamental lines of the plan, although this admitted that a de facto monopoly could not yet be exercised, so this idea has also generated some doubts.

Jose San Martin

Be that as it may, for Ballesteros this document was part of that immense pro-war journalistic production that sought the acquisition of the rich Spanish possessions in America. An idea that would have been developed in other operations such as the Maitland Plan, carried out at the beginning of the 19th century in the campaigns of José de San Martín, and in the successive shadow maneuvers that the British carried out in America to achieve its independence. from Spain.

«In a way, the editor of the observations of the first publication of the ‘Proposal’ in 1739 made clear the reasonableness of the plan, not only by waiting more than twenty years to publish it, but by carefully choosing the precise moment to publish it. light,” points out this last historian. The same editor declared the following in the aforementioned first edition: “Utility projects can sleep, but if they sleep in a public place, ten to one they will wake up at any moment.” And that was the case of this curious document, practically unknown in Spain.