Fears of an escalation on election night in France are growing. There have already been violent attacks during the election campaign, some of which have resulted in serious injuries.

Paris – The Elections in France are marked by violence against candidates and election workers. French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin told the French broadcaster BFMTV-RMCthat he had registered 51 attacks on candidates, deputies or assistants during the “short” election campaign phase.

According to Darmanin, a total of 30 people were arrested in the “some of them extremely serious attacks”. Some were taken to hospital after the attacks. According to BFMTV Most of the attacks occurred while putting up posters.

France is preparing for protests after a violent election campaign. © Louise Delmotte/Kay Nietfeld/Stephane De Sakutin/dpa (montage)

“It is humiliating” – 77-year-old attacked while hanging posters before French election

One of those affected is Bernard Dupré. The 77-year-old is involved in the Ensemble alliance, which also includes the party Renaissance by French President Emmanuel Macron heard. Dupré was attacked while hanging up posters, he told the station. “I had opened my trunk and a person came up to me and took the posters out of my car,” he said. The man tore up the posters, whereupon Dupré intervened. “I was beaten. He took the remaining posters and ran away.”

A few hours later, a 26-year-old man and supporter of the left-wing populist party La France insoumise (in English “Unyielding France”) turned himself in to the police. The incident was reported, reported BFMTV.

For Dupré, such an act is incomprehensible. “It is humiliating when you are attacked at the age of 77 because you are putting up posters in a country that calls itself democratic,” he told the broadcaster.

Government spokeswoman attacked – violence escalates ahead of election in France on Sunday

However, it is not only election workers who are affected. French government spokeswoman Prisca Thevenot is also said to have been attacked while putting up posters. One of her election workers suffered a broken jaw and was taken to hospital along with another worker, the news agency reported. AFP“Violence is not the answer. I will continue my campaign,” wrote Thevenot on Thursday (July 4) in response to the attack on X.

But it is not just the violence that worries her. As a woman with a migrant background, she is also concerned about the increasing racism in France. “As a mother of two children, this scares me,” Thevenot said, according to AFPA candidate of the right-wing populist National Rally (RN), the party of Marine Le Pentold her to “go back to her island.” Thevenont’s parents come from the East African island state of Mauritius.

Massive police presence announced for French election – Interior Minister takes precautions

Due to the violent attacks, France is looking with concern at the election night on Sunday (July 7). There is great fear that radical forces will cause chaos that evening. “Our great concern is that June 2024 will be like June 2023,” said a French trade representative of the Bild newspaperAt that time, the death of a 17-year-old by the police in the Paris suburb of Nanterre led to extreme riots. According to French information, around 700 police officers were injured and almost 1,000 houses were destroyed or set on fire.

To avoid such riots, French Foreign Minister Darmanin is relying on a massive police presence. According to the news agency Reuters 5,000 police officers will be stationed in Paris and the surrounding area alone. This is to ensure that “radical right and radical left do not take advantage of the situation to cause chaos,” Darmanin told the broadcaster France2.

New elections in France – Macron reacts to devastating EU election result

The fact that France is suddenly voting again is mainly due to the EU-elections. The alliance of France’s ruling party Renaissance suffered a heavy defeat. The right-wing populist Rassemblement National emerged as the clear winner.

Macron responded by calling for new elections to the French parliament. Due to the spontaneity, the parties and politicians had little time to prepare. After a first round of voting last Sunday (June 30), Macron suffered another defeat. His party slipped to third place. The RN was able to celebrate another election victory and received most of the votes cast. The last polls before the runoff election in France on Sunday also predict a victory for Le Pen. The public verdict is: Emmanuel Macron has gambled and lost. (nhi)