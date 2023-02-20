Pierluigi Diaco against Fedez: “Ridiculous, if he sang that it is also good for him”

Pierluigi Diaco also has his say on the controversies that arose from Fedez’s kiss to Rosa Chemical on the last evening of the Sanremo 2023 Festival.

After the complaint presented to the Public Prosecutor’s Office by the ultra-Catholic association Pro Vita & Famiglia for “obscene acts in a public place” and the criticisms that exploded on the web, he is now the presenter of BellaMàthe program broadcast on Rai 2, to have its say on the subject.

Interviewed by LaPresse, Pierluigi Diaco declared: “I find it humiliating and ridiculous to see the world of information go after Fedez’s vulgar provocations. Who is? What does he represent him? What do you say that is interesting enough to raise a public debate? Cantasse that it is also good for him: he has happy intuitions ”.

“For the rest, more ridiculous than him is a piece of the country that gives him attention and competes with him by legitimizing his childish utterances – Diaco stated again – In Italy, homosexuals can unite civilly, so much so that I am united with the my companion”.

“What’s the point of kissing in prime time and staging a sexual act? It’s not art, that’s acute paraculagine which, like all things done in bad faith, turns into gratuitous vulgarity” concluded the presenter.