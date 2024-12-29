The ‘Immortals’, elite warriors known for their prowess, suffered a severe defeat at the Thermopylae Gorge. Shortly before, a decade, they had also been defeated by the Athenians at Marathon



12/29/2024



Updated at 06:06h.





They were called the ‘Immortals’, and they have been recorded in the history books as one of the most lethal units of their era. All in all, his name is not only due to his combat prowess, but also to a peculiar strategy: when one of these…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only