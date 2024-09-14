Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/14/2024 – 2:00 PM

The drought caused by the lack of rain has contributed to the worsening of air quality in different cities in Brazil.

In São Paulo, where air quality for three days in a row was among the most polluted in the world, the situation is further aggravated by the presence of particulate matter from fires spread across the country, which mixes with the pollution generated by the capital itself.

For pulmonologist Eduardo Algranti, coordinator of the Scientific Committee on Environmental and Occupational Respiratory Diseases of the Brazilian Society of Pulmonology and Tisiology (SBPT), the problem is not just the low relative humidity (URA), but the simultaneous combination of several elements, which aggravates the situation.

“We are living in critical times, because we have the combination of heat, low air humidity, pollution from particulate matter, sunstroke and increasing ozone formation. Adding all this together, it is a very aggressive cocktail for the body”, says the specialist.

Smoke, which is harmful to health, also enters homes and apartments. There are a number of strategies to alleviate low relative humidity and overcome this “aggressive cocktail,” mentioned by Algranti. In addition to wearing masks and staying hydrated, experts interviewed by Estadão recommend using humidifiers and air purifiers indoors.

Each of these two devices has a specific function.

– A humidifier is a device that generates moisture for the air by nebulizing or heating water stored in a reservoir. Its use is recommended when the environment is dry (with a URA below 35%).

– The purifier will act to clean the air by removing particulate matter. In other words, the equipment does not interfere with the humidity of the environment, but rather with the elimination of pollutants.

Humidifier

“When the environment is humidified, the particles will be incorporated into the vapor, into the water microparticles, and will settle more easily. This means that the amount of particulate matter in the air decreases,” says pulmonologist Eduardo Algranti, from SBPT.

There are more than one type of humidifier. The most recommended for homes are ultrasonic humidifiers, which are considered cheaper and more efficient. These devices have the advantage of not heating the water and, therefore, not increasing the temperature of the room, explains Robson Petroni, chemist and specialist in Indoor Air Quality and coordinator of Conforlab Engenharia Ambiental.

Regarding maintenance, experts warn about taking care with cleaning and changing the water in the reservoir daily.

“There are bacteria that can settle in humidifiers, such as Legionella, and cause health problems such as pneumonia. However, if the water and reservoir are always clean, using a humidifier can be very beneficial in terms of breathing comfort,” says Petroni.

If you don’t have this type of equipment at home, Algranti recommends homemade strategies. “One way to do this is to place bowls of water around the room. The larger the surface area of ​​contact between the water and the air, the higher the level of evaporation and the better the humidification. It’s very practical and can work,” says the doctor.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that the ideal relative humidity for indoor environments be between 20% and 60%. While Brazilian indoor air quality standards, established by the Brazilian Association of Technical Standards (ABNT), indicate a range between 35% and 60% – above this, there is a risk of mold growth and discomfort for people.

According to Robson Petroni, the suggestion is that humidifiers be used when the URA is below 35%.

For this reason, doctor Eduardo Algranti also recommends, in addition to purchasing a humidifier, purchasing a relative humidity meter. “It is very useful,” says the pulmonologist.

“Our bodies were not made to breathe dry air. We have natural humidification when we breathe, and (the air) already arrives humidified by the body itself in the alveolar region. When you breathe dry air, you start to cause the mucosa of the upper airways to dry out and lose this humidification capacity. And this basically ends up overloading the entire respiratory system,” adds the doctor.

Tips for using a humidifier

– Buy ultrasonic humidifiers;

– Clean periodically to prevent the proliferation of fungi and bacteria;

– Use when relative humidity is below 35%;

– It can be used at any time and is beneficial at any time of the day;

– Avoid using humidifiers with fragrances; smells are associated with allergies and irritation of the respiratory system;

– If you don’t have humidifiers, use basins of water.

Purifier

For Robson Petroni, the drought and pollution scenario affecting Brazil suggests the use of not only a humidifier, but also a purifier. “Particulate matter is dust that never settles. It is so light and so small that it always remains suspended in the air. Then we breathe this dust, it passes through our bodies and ends up causing problems for our health in the short, medium and long term.”

Unlike a humidifier, a purifier is a device that cleans the air by removing particulate matter, microorganisms and odors. Contaminated air passes through a filter and is then released cleanly through an exhaust fan.

Purifiers with certain types of filters are capable of removing the smallest and most harmful particles. According to the chemist, the recommendation is to purchase purifiers with a HEPA filter.

“(This filter) has a high capacity to remove small particles, which we call PM10, PM2.5, PM1, and make the air cleaner,” he says. “Its efficiency is 99%, that is, for every 100 particles, it filters 99, according to the manufacturer’s specifications.”

When purchasing a purifier, you also need to check the area where the equipment will be used because the efficiency of the product will depend on the volume occupied by the air. To do this, you need to multiply this area by the height of the room.

“If my room has 20 m³, I need to buy equipment with a flow rate of 60 m³ per hour. Therefore, the flow rate of the equipment must always be three times greater than the volume of air present in the room,” says Robson Petroni. “This is a basic recommendation for domestic users.”

Tips for using a purifier

– Buy purifiers with HEPA filter;

– Have equipment with high filtration capacity;

– Purchase a device with a flow rate three times greater than the volume occupied by air in the environment where it will be used.