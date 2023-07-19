The second walking day of the Nijmegen Four Days Marches started this morning with a little rain, but the organization does not expect any problems for the walkers. Of the 43,363 registered participants, 42,631 were left on Tuesday evening.

On the first day, 732 walkers dropped out on the route through the Betuwe or because they finished too late in Nijmegen. The organization cannot say how many runners started on Wednesday morning. ,,We never mention numbers in the morning because something can always go wrong with the registration at the start. That is why we only report the number of walkers who have finished the day,” says a spokesperson.

The second walking day, which is traditionally devoted to creating visibility and acceptance of the LGBTI+ community and is therefore called Pink Wednesday, takes the walkers through the Land van Maas en Waal to the municipality of Wijchen.

The day started this morning with some splashing. “A few drops fell, but our rain gauge is still at zero millimeters,” the spokesman continues optimistically. He does not expect any problems for the walkers, even though Weerplaza predicts some rain for Wednesday afternoon (the chance is 40 percent) and the humidity is 72 percent. “More moisture means more chance of blisters, but the walkers know that better than anyone. They almost always have extra socks with them so they can change the damp ones for dry ones.”

77 nationalities

77 nationalities are taking part in the 105th edition of the Nijmegen Four Days Marches. Thanks to a participant from Moldova, all European countries are represented at least once this year. For the first time, a participant from Ecuador is also taking part.

The number of civilian registrations was 40,778, the number of military registrations was 6,222. The latter included 31 different nationalities and 2,183 came from the Netherlands, the organization reports on its website.



Hardest day

Not the second walking day is the toughest for the participants in the Nijmegen Four Days Marches, as was long assumed, but the first. This has emerged from scientific research by Radboud university medical center.

On the first day, 20 percent of hikers experience dehydration, especially if it is warm and sunny like yesterday. Some of them run late on the first day, but don’t start on the second day. Later in the week, the body adapts to the effort.

Follow everything about the Nijmegen Four Days Marches here.



