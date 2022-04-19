If you’re looking for a new hack and slash game to play, or haven’t played much from the genre and want to get stuck in, then you should make use of Humble Bundle’s Hack and Slash Sale where you can get discounts as big as 90 percent on games, and contribute to charity at the same time.

Hack and slash games can be great fun, especially when you want to let off some steam by running around and fighting fiends for a few hours. Games like Devil May Cry, Monster Hunter Rise and Bayonetta all combine great story, action-packed combat and interesting gameplay mechanics, but also let you unwind as you run around and cut things down whenever you please.

We’ve picked out some of the best titles Humble has on sale this week. Remember to click the ‘choose charity’ button in the top left of the site before you make your purchase so you know where the donation is going.

monster hunter rise

The latest entry in Capcom’s biggest series arrived on PC at the start of the year and quickly became one of the best Monster Hunter games to date. Become a hunter, explore brand new maps and use a variety of weapons to take down fearsome monsters as part of an all-new storyline. With 14 different weapon types that offer unique gameplay styles, a gathering and crafting system, and co-op play, Monster Hunter Rise will keep you busy for a long time. With so much content and future expansions to come, getting the game reduced by 34 per cent is a good idea.

Orcs Must Die! 3

Orcs Must Die! 3 is the newest entry into one of the most entertaining series out there. Solo or with a friend, choose a hero with a unique weapon and place down a massive arsenal of traps and weapons to slice, burn, toss and zap hordes of orcs to stop them invading your castle. There is a brand new story set more than 20 years after Orcs Must Die! 2, where the War Mage and Sorceress have rebuilt the order and trained new young apprentices, as well as a new War Scenarios mode for replayable large-scale action. This is a game you can easily sink hundreds of hours into, and for under 20 quid is something you won’t regret.

Grim Dawn

An oldy, but goldy, Grim Dawn was released in 2016 and is still one of the best ARPGs out there. Set in an apocalyptic fantasy world where humanity is on the brink of extinction, Grim Dawn has complex character development, hundreds of unique items, crafting and quests with choice & consequence. if you’ve played Diablo or Divinity: Original Sin, this game will be right up your street. It’s difficult at first and requires time to get to grips with it, but when you do the combat and story they are incredibly rewarding. For only a fiver this game is more than worth it.

Grim Dawn– £4.99 from Humble Bundle (Was £19.99)

Here’s a list with some more games we like the look of in Humble’s Hack & Slash Sale:

Hopefully we’ve helped you hone in on some new hack and slash games. If you plan on getting a few of the games we’ve highlighted, you might want to get some more space in your PC for them all. Have a read of Digital Foundry’s best gaming SSD page to help you find that additional storage. Also make sure you give the Jelly Deals Twitter account a follow, so you don’t miss out on game sales, discounts, and more.