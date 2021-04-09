Get eight virtual reality games on PC for under £ 11.

Humble has cast its net into the vast ocean of PC games for us once more and collected together a new bundle containing eight VR games, including the likes of Job Simulator, Star Trek: Bridge Crew, Borderlands 2 VR and more.

The timely-titled Spring into VR Bundle offers up around $ 215 worth of games that can be yours for less than £ 11. Various VR headsets are supported so have a browse through and see if there’s anything worth using as a temporary escape from the real world for cheap!

For less than a pound you can grab the space exploration game Detached and see how you would fare in a Gravity-esque scenario. Sadly, incorporeal George Clooney is not included.

The next two tiers are both just under £ 11 right now for another seven games. Highlights here are the hilarious Job Simulator, the runaway hit Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality and the fantasy-fulfilling Star Trek: Bridge Crew.

Here’s a breakdown of everything in the Spring into VR Bundle eleven more.

Pay 71p to unlock:

Pay £ 10.77 or more to unlock:

Job Simulator

Sariento VR

Borderlands 2 VR

Pay more than the average (currently £ 10.76) to unlock:

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality

Swords of Gurrah

Espire 1: VR Operative

Alongside this, a VR sale is now also underway on the Humble store with discounts of up to 95 per cent off a variety of other virtual reality hits.

Some of the big names here include clever spin-off Batman: Arkham VR for £ 3.74, time-manipulation FPS Superhot VR for £ 9.49 and blistering rhythm action game Thumper for £ 6.39. I can barely keep up with the latter when played normally so I can only imagine how my brain would cope with it in VR.

These offers will be available for another three days, while the Spring into VR Bundle will be live until 21st April.

And, for even more deals, you can always pop over to Jelly Deals or give us a follow on Twitter!