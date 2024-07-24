This year has been very tough in the video game industry, as since January massive layoffs have been confirmed in several companies ranging from Xbox, PlayStation, SEGA, Ubisoft, Take Twoamong others that decided to dispense with some people to carry out internal restructuring. And although it was thought that the chaos had ended, it seems not, because in Humble Games There has been bad news, and that does not include a few people who will be leaving the company, but a much larger number.

The entire staff has been subject to a mass layoff, according to news reports. LinkedIn of the affected staff members. The news came to light after people posted that their time at the studio had come to an end. Nicola Kwan the studio’s business development manager, wrote: “At 9am this morning, all 36 of us at Humble Games were told we were being laid off and the company was closing.”

The technical release manager, Brandon Boswell He found out and mentioned the following: “Unfortunately, all of us were affected today and many good people are looking for work and would really appreciate your support.”

There is even a statement by Humble Games on the networks. Here is what it says:

In these challenging economic times for independent game publishing, Humble Games has made the difficult but necessary decision to restructure our operations. This decision was not made lightly; it involved much deliberation and careful thought, with the goal of ensuring stability and support for our developers and ongoing projects. Additionally, the restructuring of Humble Games’ operations will have no impact on Humble Bundle’s operations. We are acutely aware of the profound impact this decision has on our team members at Humble Games and we deeply empathize with everyone affected. Our team’s contributions have been top-notch and invaluable, supporting the launch of our games since we began publishing in 2017. We are committed to navigating this transition with as much empathy and understanding as possible. Supporting our development partners and helping former team members remains our top priority. We are committed to making this transition as smooth as possible for everyone involved. Thank you for your support and compassion during this challenging time. It is deeply appreciated.

In light of all this, it has been mentioned that it is not really a restructuring, since no one has remained active in the company, everyone was fired. This means that a third party will take over the company and start hiring from scratch, or at least that is what is implied.

Via: Nintendo Life

Author’s note: This year has been a terrible one for the industry, and we’re only halfway through. That means we’re likely to hear about more layoffs.