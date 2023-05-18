Today went liveHumble Game Showcase 2023, which was previewed for the press, and of which we present you the best parts. Between important social operationsdevelopment studies that they return with great pomp, and others who present theirs to us small big projectswe can say that the event had its say: let’s analyze it step by step!

Solidarity and lots of games

First, they were show the results obtained by the company as regards the solidarity operations, with staggering numbers reaching 33 million dollars. These are fundraisers through the purchases of the various Humble Games titles throughout 2022, which have supported populations that are currently experiencing very serious situations, such as Ukraine, Syria, Turkey, but also various other realities that need a hand. All this has also earned the company the Golden Halo Award from Engage for Good.

The titles that were shown during the event are all details in their own waybut why?

Lost Skies

Let’s start from Lost Skiestitle announced and unveiled by Bossa Games which will delight lovers of survival games: you can in fact play from 1 to 6 players in a vast world of floating islands. We will be able to discover ancient technologies and exploit them to our advantage, crafting, building our cloud ship, and fighting all the threats and bad weather that will come our way.

Wizard of Legends 2

Wizard of Legends 2, the sequel to Wizard of Legend, which this time will be developed by the Dead Mage team under the guidance of the game’s original developer Contingent99. The game returns with a “vibrant” new 3D graphicsand of course improved, and with the possibility of play online co-op up to 4 players.

#BLUD

One of the biggest surprises of the event was #BLUDa title with a crazy visual to say the least and clearly reminiscent of the cartoons of Cartoon Network. It is a title in partnership with the animation studio Exit 73, their debut game. #BLUD is a dungeon crawlers which will make us play the role of the young Becky Brewster, between school, friends, hockey and extermination of demons. A 2D title that takes full advantage of traditional RPGs, which wants to place itself on the thin line between cartoon and video game. To keep an eye on! Expected for PC in 2024.

Breeze in the Clouds

What we are talking about is the second title published by Humble Games born from Humble’s Black Game Developer Fund. It’s a hand-drawn scrolling adventure, and definitely a very likeable one. The team of Stormy Nights it was shown to us with a trailer and with an interview with the developer. We will impersonate the little one breezea corgi who is “swept away” from his home and his best friend Diana, thrown away weather world Tropolis. His job? Fight the forces of pollution and become an unstoppable force of nature!

Cataclysm

You know that Moonlighteror that The Mageseeker What’s driving players crazy these last few days? Well, the Spanish development studio of Digital Sun is combining one of his again, with Cataclysm. In this title is a fortress building game set in a medieval dark fantasy realm. Our task will be to defend the gates of our fortress from the waves of horrors that surround us, in a mix between RTS and tower defense.

Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus

Developed by Squid Shock Studiosit has been revealed that Humble Games will publish the highly anticipated Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus, planned for 2024 on PC. It’s a title action platformer in 2.5D graphics, strongly characterized by the Japanese folklore. In the role of the Celestial Flower Bō, we will explore an arcane and mysterious world, infested by dark threats and by various secondary characters taken from Japanese myths and legends.

Supraland: Six Inches Under

To everyone’s surprise, today’s showcase also revealed a title available today! It’s about Supraland: Six Inches Underavailable at Playstation, Xboxes and also on Game Pass. It is a particular first person metroidvaniawhere players will explore and search for what is hidden in a completely miniature reality, in an adventure also made up of puzzles, secrets and much more.

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical

Last, but not least (indeed, probably in the top of the titles that most intrigued us) there is nothing less than Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical! In this case Humble Games with Summerfall Studios gives us a little more information on the title, which will be released on PC on August 3, 2023. In fact, we were shown a behind the scenes with various comments and interviews with some of the actors who have lent their voices to the title, such as Laura Bailey and Ashley Johnsonand of course also the voice director – as well as very famous actor and dubber – Troy Baker. A stellar voice cast, who lent their voices to a narrative adventure that also has the peculiarity of being an interactive musical.

That’s all that’s been shown, and certainly at least half of the titles we’ve seen have a good chance of tickling gamers’ imaginations. We have already taken notes…