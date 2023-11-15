Video games publisher Humble Games has announced layoffs at the company.

Humble staff members first discussed the layoffs via social media yesterday, as they began looking for new jobs. It’s still unconfirmed how many people are affected.

In a statement to Videogames.siwhich first reported the layoffs, Humble confirmed it had said “goodbye to valued colleagues” and blamed the job losses on industry “trends.”

Newscast: Why are there so many games industry layoffs?

“Yesterday was a difficult day for Humble Games and we can confirm that we had to say goodbye to valued colleagues,” a Humble spokesperson said. “Like many companies this year, we have experienced trends that required this restructuring in order to ensure our long-term success.

“It’s especially worth noting that everyone impacted by these changes are talented, dedicated individuals who made a huge impact.

“Humble Games remains focused and committed to working with amazing indie developers to bring their experiences to players around the world in the years ahead.”

Earlier this week, Amazon Games announced it had laid off 180 staff members in its latest wave of cuts.

This year has seen a tsunami of job losses across the video games industry, affecting staff at companies such as Twitch, Microsoft, PlayStation, Bungie, Ubisoft, Epic Games, CD Projekt, Roblox, Crystal Dynamics and Frontier, among others.

The widespread job losses have been blamed on the video game companies looking to cut costs and right-size their balance sheets following a surge of investment and spending during the early stages of the Covid pandemic.