Through the pages of deadlabs, the well-known leaker billbil-kun is back in the fray to reveal in advance three of the games that will form the line-up of Humble Choice Of August 2023.
According to information shared by Deep Throat, subscribers to the service will receive Disco Elysium – The Final Cut, Chivalry 2 and Trek to Yomi starting August 1st.
Keep in mind that the complete list, which will be presented in a few days, should be much longer, for example in July subscribers received 8 games, including Yakuza 4 Remastered, The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition and Temtem.
What is Humble Choice?
Humble Choice is a subscription service priced at 9.99 euros per month which offers various advantages to members. These include monthly games, like the ones listed above, that will be yours forever once you redeem them, even after you’ve signed up.
In addition, the subscription allows access to the collection of Humble Games Collectionwhich includes a selection of titles published by Humble Games, including Signalis, Ghost Song, Moonscars and Wildfire and many more, for a total of over 50 DRM-free indie games.
Also included in the subscription are discounts of up to 20% on your purchases in the Humble Store, which you can also give to charities if you wish.
