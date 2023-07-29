Through the pages of deadlabs, the well-known leaker billbil-kun is back in the fray to reveal in advance three of the games that will form the line-up of Humble Choice Of August 2023.

According to information shared by Deep Throat, subscribers to the service will receive Disco Elysium – The Final Cut, Chivalry 2 and Trek to Yomi starting August 1st.

Keep in mind that the complete list, which will be presented in a few days, should be much longer, for example in July subscribers received 8 games, including Yakuza 4 Remastered, The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition and Temtem.