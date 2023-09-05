What do you think of the games included with Humble Choice in September 2023? Let us know in the comments.

From today, the Humble Bundle team has made PC games available to subscribers to the service Humble Choice for the month of September 2023 which also include Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands in the Chaotic Great Edition, which you can therefore make yours at the relatively very low price of the subscription.

What is Humble Choice?

Although less famous than other subscription services, Humble Choice is a program to keep an eye on, given that al price of 9.99 euros per month offers various advantages to its subscribers, including a selection of monthly games such as those mentioned above, which will be yours forever once redeemed, even once the subscription has ended, which among other things, if desired, can also be paused or canceled at any time moment.

The subscription also includes access to the collection of Humble Games Collection, which includes a selection of titles published by Humble Games, including Signalis, Ghost Song, Moonscars and Wildfire and many more, for a total of over 50 DRM-free indie games. And if that’s not enough, the service also includes discounts of up to 20% on your purchases in the Humble Store, which you can also give to charities if you wish.

In this regard it is important to mention that 5% of the price of the Humble Choice subscription is donated to charity to a different organization each month. This time it’s the turn of Room to Read, an organization that focuses on collaborating with local communities, partner organizations and governments to improve literacy and gender equality in education.