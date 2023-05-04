The Humble Bundle team has made PC games available to subscribers to the service Humble Choice for the month of May 2023which include, Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate Daemonhunters, Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition and Windjammers 2.

Here is the complete list of games included in the subscription this month:

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters

Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition

Bendy and the Dark Revival

Operation: Tango

Windjammers 2

Builder Simulator

Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery

The Invisible Hand

Humble Choice is a subscription service priced at 9.99 euros per month which offers various advantages to members. These include monthly games, like the ones listed above, that will be yours forever once you redeem them, even after you’ve signed up.

In addition, the subscription allows you to access the collection of the Humble Games Collectionwhich includes a selection of titles published by Humble Games, including Signalis, Ghost Song, Moonscars and Wildfire and many more, for a total of over 50 DRM-free indie games.

Also included in the subscription are discounts of up to 20% on your purchases in the Humble Store, which you can also give to charities if you wish. In this regard it is important to mention that 5% of the price of the Humble Choice subscription is donated to charity to a different organization each time. This month is the turn of No Kid Hungryan organization that fights to eradicate hunger and poverty.

What do you think of the games included with Humble Choice for May 2023? Let us know in the comments.