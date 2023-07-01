The known billbil-kun leakerconsidered highly reliable, unveiled two gods expected games for the month of July 2023 in the subscription Humble Choice: these are The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition and Temtem.

Obviously we can’t take the information for official, but the source is certainly quite convincing. So the aforementioned would be two of the 8 games expected to arrive in the Humble Choice subscription catalog in July 2023. We remind you that the service in question allows access to a rather large catalog of PC games, through the payment of a subscription from 9.99 euros per month.

Last month, Humble Choice had presented some rather substantial additions with Ghostwire Tokyo among them, while for the next month we are awaiting the official announcement but these two titles are already quite convincing. Games of the month will be available from July 4, 2023.