The known billbil-kun leakerconsidered highly reliable, unveiled two gods expected games for the month of July 2023 in the subscription Humble Choice: these are The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition and Temtem.
Obviously we can’t take the information for official, but the source is certainly quite convincing. So the aforementioned would be two of the 8 games expected to arrive in the Humble Choice subscription catalog in July 2023. We remind you that the service in question allows access to a rather large catalog of PC games, through the payment of a subscription from 9.99 euros per month.
Last month, Humble Choice had presented some rather substantial additions with Ghostwire Tokyo among them, while for the next month we are awaiting the official announcement but these two titles are already quite convincing. Games of the month will be available from July 4, 2023.
The leaked games for the Humble Choice in July 2023
The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition is an all-encompassing edition of Obsidian’s excellent sci-fi RPG. It includes the main game and all expansions released since, along with some fixes and technical improvements applied to the original in the meantime. You can get to know her better in our special about it, where we also highlighted some problems with the Private Division initiative.
Temtem is a sort of MMORPG that has some characteristics in common with Pokémon, above all for the presence of strange creatures to capture and raise, each characterized by specific abilities and statistics. Recently, we saw what’s coming with Season 3.
