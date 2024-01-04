The Humble Bundle team has made the PC games available for the Humble Choice Of January 2024 for all subscribers to the service. This month's line-up is certainly interesting and includes among others also Marvel's Midnight Suns and Two Point Campus which you can therefore add to your Steam collection forever at an overall reasonable price.

Two Point Campus

For those who don't know, Humble Choice is a subscription service priced at 9.99 euros per month which offers various benefits to members. Among these we find monthly games, such as those listed above, which will be yours forever once redeemed, even once the subscription has ended.

Furthermore, the subscription allows you to access the collection of Humble Games Collectionwhich includes a selection of titles published by Humble Games, including Signalis, Ghost Song, Moonscars and Wildfire and many more, for a total of over 50 DRM-free indie games.

Also always included in the subscription discounts up to 20% on your purchases in the Humble Store, which you can also donate to charities if you wish. In this regard, it is important to mention that 5% of the Humble Choice subscription price is donated to charity to a different organization each time.

What do you think of the games included with the January 2024 Humble Choice? Let us know in the comments.