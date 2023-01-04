The Humble Bundle team has made available i PC games for service subscribers Humble Choice for the month of January 2023which also include DOOM: Eternal and OlliOlli World – Rad Edition, among others.

Here is the list of games included with the January 2023 Humble Choice membership:

DOOM: Eternal

Tribes of Midgard

Encased

Olli Olli World: Rad Edition

Grow: Song of the Evertree

Conan Chop Chop

Hokko Life

The Serpent Rogue

Humble Choice is a subscription service priced per month 9.99 euros per month which offers various advantages to members. These include monthly games, like the ones listed above, that will be yours forever once redeemed.

In addition, the subscription allows access to the collection of Humble Games Collectionwhich includes a selection of titles published by Humble Games, including Signalis, Ghost Song, Moonscars and Wildfire and many more, including 50 DRM-free indie games.

Always included in the subscription also of the discounts up to 20% on your purchases in the Humble Store, which you can also donate to charity if you wish. In this regard it is important to mention that 5% of the price of the Humble Choice subscription is donated to charity to a different organization every month.

What do you think of the games included with Humble Choice for January 2023? Let us know in the comments.