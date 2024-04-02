The official announcement arrives games coming soon ad April 2024 in the catalog of Humble Choicewhich totally deny the leak that emerged in recent days while still presenting an interesting list that includes The Callisto Protocol, Humankind and various others.
The list of April games that had previously emerged through a leak therefore proves itself totally wrongone of the few cases where leaker billbil-kun turned out to be unreliable, considering his impressive track record so far.
So this is it official list of games scheduled for April 2024 in the Humble Choice subscription:
- The Callisto Protocol
- Victoria 3
- Humankind: Definitive Edition
- Fashion Police Squad
- Terraformers
- Symphony of War
- Coromon
- The Excavation of Hob's Barrow
A good subscription service
Humble Choice is a PC subscription service that allows you to get various games within your subscription every month, al price of 9.99 euros per month.
In addition to the catalog of titles to download directly, such as those arriving in April 2024, which once downloaded remain in the user's possession even after the subscription expires, this also provides other advantages.
Humble Choice also includes access to the Humble Games Collection, titles published by Humble Games, which currently has a total of over 50 DRM-free indie games. Furthermore, they are offered discounts up to 20% on your purchases in the Humble Store, with 5% of proceeds going to a different charity each month.
