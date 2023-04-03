Well-known leaker billbil-kun unveiled via Twitter what should be some of the games included in theHumble Choice April 2023: let’s talk about Death Stranding Director’s Cut, Aliens Fireteam Elite and Rollerdrome. The availability period of the next Humble Choice runs from April 4 to May 2, 2023.

As always, remember that it is only a leak, not official information, but billbil-kun he has been sharing this type of information for a long time and has always been accurate. We can therefore assume that even in this case he was not wrong and these games are included with the Humble Choice of April 2023.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut is the extended version of the game from Kojima Productions. In addition to the base game, it includes some additional content, such as extra missions, more story content, a shooting range, racing courses and an additional area full of dangers.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite is a survival horror shooter game in which a team of soldiers must fight against hordes of Xenomorphs. It is a cooperative game in which you can customize your equipment, level up and choose between various classes.

Rollerdrome is a single player third person shooter action game, fusing shooting and stunts. With your skates on your feet, you must perform various tricks in arenas and eliminate a series of opponents.

tell us, what do you think of this (possible) April 2023 Humble Choice games?