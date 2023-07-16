Humble Bundle has launched a new bundle, called At Home Arcade Bundlewhich comprises seven full games and two discount coupons. As the name suggests, these are titles adrenaline-pumpingwho look to arcades.
As always, all games are redeemable on Steam. Right to specify that the bundle is valid only on PC.
The bundle
Let’s see the two ranges that make up the offer.
Paying €9.17 they take home:
- Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition
- The House of the Dead: Remake
- Pinball FX – Indiana Jones: The Pinball Adventure Legacy Bundle
- Terror of Hemasaurus
Paying at least €13.76 they also take home:
- Trail Out
- Redout 2
- River City Girls
- River City Girls 2 – 20% Discount Coupon
- Redout 2: Season Pass – 20% Discount Coupon
Part of the proceeds from the bundle will be donated to Raiden Science Foundationwhich deals with the study of rare diseases affecting children, to seek treatment.
#Humble #Bundles #AtHome #Arcade #Bundle #offers #lot #adrenaline #price
Leave a Reply