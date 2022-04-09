Humble Bundle published the report on the results achieved in 2021from which it emerges that thanks to the sale of the bundles have been donated over $ 13.5 million to charity for over 15,000 different entities, while in total from 2010 to date the company has donated over 200 million dollars.

From the report we learn that theHumble Bundle: Covid-19 totaled 1.1 million dollars donated to India and Brazil. These funds were distributed to various charities which in turn offered their help to the people most in need. For example, Direct Relief purchased 400 medical oxygen concentrators that helped 2,000 people in Brazil, while International Medical Corps deployed 260 vaccination teams in rural, most deprived areas, delivering over 50,000 doses.

The Humble Bundle donations are not only about the emergency represented by Covid, but they cover various sectors. From funds donated for international crises, through education and activities to promote inclusiveness, up to initiatives to prevent “Climate Change”. Thanks to the purchases of the bundles, for example, 2 million dollars were donated for the treatment of mental disorders and the prevention of suicides, 1.8 million meals were distributed in countries in need, 48,195 trees were planted in areas affected by fires and floods and more than 2,000 hours of research have been funded into breast cancer care.

These are just some of the numbers pitted in the long Humble Bundle report, which you can read in full if you want to this address. In recent weeks, the Humble Bundle has instead launched a substantial bundle to help the victims of the war in Ukraine which has raised 20 million dollars in just 10 days.