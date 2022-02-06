Humble Bundle launched the Fuck Cancer Bundlethe proceeds of which will go 100% to fight against cancer. The initiative was born to celebrate the memory of Mikael Nermark, ex-developer of Starbreeze Studios who died of cancer on October 4, 2021.

For ten dollars (€ 8.86) you can take home the following games, all redeemable on Steam, and above all you can contribute to a good cause. Of course, those who want can also give something more, either by choosing from the preset offers, or by deciding the amount.

World War Z: Aftermath

Dead by Daylight

Payday 2

Magicka

Dungeon of the Endless

theHunter: Call of the Wild

Homeworld Remastered Collection

Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak

Little Nightmares

Brothers – A Tale of Two Sons

Peppy’s Adventure

Red Faction: Armageddon

Hamilton’s Great Adventure

As we said, the money from the sale of the bundle will all go to Cancerfonden, a Swedish non-profit organization dedicated to the fight against cancer. At the time of writing this news, there are more than twelve days to go until the bundle expires, which seems excellent to us, from all points of view.

Page of the Fuck Cancer Bundle