TV host Humberto Tan (56), the first guest of the 35th season of Summer guests, leave the floor to women. Two women. The woman who best expresses his life motto is his mother. The broadcast opens with her, in a fragment from From region to region (1999). Hillie Axwijk, Humberto’s mother, is a social worker in the Bijlmer. She came to live there in the seventies and is raising four children, Humberto is her youngest, he came to the Netherlands when he was five.

She talks about the problems of other Surinamese in the neighbourhood. No work or money, but boredom and addiction. Adjustment problems, she sees. She believes that the guidance of Surinamese by the Dutch government falls short. But she also believes that everyone should take responsibility for how their life goes.

She is filmed in the mall, where she bumps into a young man and washes her ears. Why is he doing nothing? “Go study. You are not stupid.” Her son went to high school, learned to play chess, studied law and would have become a lawyer if he hadn’t opted for TV. And he’s a great guest at Zomergasten, even if it stormed on Twitter beforehand or he wasn’t too light was, for such a highbrow program , although others suggested that he was there because he dark is.

The second woman Humberto lets have his say is, like him, a lawyer. United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader-Ginsburg. She defended, in 1975 – she was a lawyer at the time – a father of a newborn son. The mother had died in childbirth. In order to take care of the baby, the widower applies for a benefit. He doesn’t get that, because it’s a mother’s benefit. Unfair, the jury thinks. Ruth Bader-Ginsburg wins the case and makes a point. By “using” a man’s case, she shows that gender inequality is detrimental to everyone. For woman and man. “Brilliant strategy,” says Tan.

The unknown

Could he have borrowed that strategy from her for this television evening? He shows a fragment from the film A time to kill, in which a black man on death row hires a white lawyer. This lawyer will be listened to by the jury, the judge and the prosecutor because he looks just like them. His choice film (broadcast after Zomergasten) is Philadelphia, in which a white AIDS patient is represented by a black, homophobic lawyer. Put yourself in someone else’s shoes, even if they don’t look like you, says Tan. Whoever gets to know the unknown may come to love it, and want to protect it.

And so Humberto Tan weaves, very lightly and smooth as he is, yet mild activism throughout his evening. Small intricacies can also be felt in the music and dance fragments. The tap-dancing African-American Nicholas Brothers danced better than dance celebrity Fred Astaire – he thought so too. But still they got no credits and he did. The excerpt from America’s Got Talent is ‘sugar-sweet and sentimental’, but it is a deaf singer who is experiencing the ‘moment of her life’. Even the collection of “TikTok Tan” movies has a message. In sixty seconds it tells about Onesimus, the Sudanese slave of an American minister. As early as 1722 he came up with the idea that giving a little smallpox pus to a healthy person can prevent the disease.

Don’t complain about what others do wrong, take responsibility yourself. Tan learned that from the coach he visited after his Late Night Show had stopped at RTL due to disappointing viewing figures? Or is it the winning mentality of footballer Robin van Persie? That says in The high performance podcast that only losers blame others. A winner thinks: how do I get better myself. “Van Persie looks like my mother,” says Tan. Are we back to where it all started?