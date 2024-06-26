Several hours have passed since the news of the Guatemalan assistant’s collapse on the playing field became known. Humberto Panjoj, in the match between Peru and Canada from group A of the United States Copa America.

The judge “fainted shortly before the end of the first half for reasons that are still unknown and in the middle of intense heat that was around 40 degrees in the Children’s Mercy Park, the EFE audience told.

He added: “The assistant, who was in the sun for the entire first half, collapsed, face down, on the grass during added time.”

The first to come to help him was the Canadian goalkeeper, Maxime Crepeau, who, once he realized what was happening, ran to where the judge was and treated him.

Crépeau began calling the medical groups at the stadium, who attended to Panjoj, who was removed from the field on a stretcher.

“Forecasts called for a temperature of 36 degrees Celsius at game time, with a thermal sensation of up to 40 degrees,” the agency noted.

Humberto Panjoj, line assistant, is assisted.

The world’s media have reported on the difficult moment that was experienced on the court, but little has been known about the judge’s state of health.

Evolution

What was known is that once he was carried on a stretcher and treated by doctors, Panjoj was treated and in a few minutes he felt well again, although at this time he remains under medical surveillance.

What was known is that his life was not in danger, although the images that went around the world were worrying.